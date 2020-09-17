Flyers Re-Sign Nicolas Aube-Kubel to 2-Year Deal

The Flyers offseason is underway and GM Chuck Fletcher wasted little time bringing back one of the team’s rising depth players.

Aube-Kubel, 24, played in 36 regular-season games with the Flyers in the 2019-20 season, scoring seven goals and adding eight assists for 15 points while averaging 11:17 of ice time. Of his 15 points on the season, five goals and five assists came in the final 15 games of the regular season leading up to March 12.

Aube-Kubel also had three points, including two goals, in 13 games in the playoffs.

Like most NHL teams, the Flyers are dealing with limited cap space this offseason with a flat salary cap at $81.5 million, so this is a good value deal for the Flyers to get a quality depth player who showed his ability to contribute offensively at a very friendly price.

With the signing of Aube-Kubel, one of the Flyers four restricted free agents this offseason is now locked up to a new deal. The Flyers also have to make decisions regarding RFAs Robert Hagg, Phil Myers and Nolan Patrick, who are all expected to be back. In addition, the Flyers have five unrestricted free agents - forwards Derek Grant, Nate Thompson and Tyler Pitlick, defenseman Justin Braun and goaltender Brian Elliott.