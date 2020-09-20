Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Around the NHL: Khudobin, Unlikely Scorers Lift Stars to Game 1 Win

Halftime Report: Rams at Eagles

09/20/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 0-1 Eagles face the 1-0 Rams in week two of the regular season. The Rams dominated the first quarter, but the Eagles have made a push late in the second quarter to cut the Rams lead to 21-16 at the half. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

QB Carson Wentz

The Eagles offense has been very lack luster so far. Wentz has made some nice throws and is a bright spot on the Eagles offense. Wentz heads into the half with 116 passing yards and seven rushing yards with one rushing touchdown.

First Half Defensive MVP

LB T.J. Edwards

T.J. Edwards came up with a huge play, stripping the ball from Cooper Cupp on a punt return. This turnover set up a much needed Eagles touchdown. T.J. enters the half with five total tackles, including one for a loss.

Who Needs To Step Up

The Entire Eagles Secondary

The Eagles secondary has been horrible so far. They have allowed Jared Geoff to complete 13 of his 14 pass attempts for 158 yards. If they Eagles want a shot at winning this games, the Eagles secondary is going to need to have a great second half.

Who To Watch Out For

RB Malcolm Brown

Brown has had a great first half, rushing for 31 yards on six just attempts. The Rams will try to control the pace of the game by running the ball in the second half. The Eagles will need to contain Brown in the second half to mount this comeback.

Posted by on 09/20/2020 in Eagles | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)