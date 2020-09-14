Hoskins Will Hit the Injured List; Realmuto Will Not

The Phillies playoff hopes took a major hit this week in Miami. While looking at the standings, the Phillies would occupy a playoff spot if the season ended today. But their hopes took a major hit, both in terms of momentum and in terms of health.

Rhys Hoskins will head to the 10-day injured list. Hoskins has a UCL injury in his left arm. In his postgame media availability, Phillies manager Joe Girardi said that he hopes Hoskins will return this season. "Hopes" of course, was the key word.

News was better for catcher J.T. Realmuto, who will not be placed on the injured list. Realmuto will be considered "day-to-day" with a mild hip strain, likely to miss the next few days. The catching duties will have to go to Andrew Knapp and rookie Rafael Marchan in the meanwhile. With Hoskins out, maybe Realmuto can rest his hip some by playing some first base to get his back into the diminished Phillies lineup.

Scott Kingery did return to the Phillies on Monday, one small piece of good news. While the Phillies offense was minimal, Kingery did homer in his return. That should help the Phillies somewhat, but the lineup is still without Jay Bruce and Roman Quinn.

The Phillies have 14 games remaining. Up until this point, a .500 team was in line for the playoffs. Could the Phillies win half their games the rest of the way? If they can, they are probably in. If not, there's always next year.