How Phillies-Marlins Series Effects Rest of Season

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Phillies (21-18) are about to take part in their first seven game regular season series in the team's storied history... one would think.

It turns out that the Phils have played two seven gamers in 1930, going 4-8-2 against the Chicago Cubs & Boston Braves.

The team travels to south Florida for a series against the Miami Marlins (19-19) over five days that will feature two seven-inning doubleheaders and could propel one of the two teams to the fast track for a playoff spot.

Much about the starting pitching matchups is unknown beyond Thursday's battle between Jake Arrieta (3-4, 5.67 ERA) and RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-1, 3.78 ERA).

As of this writing, manager Joe Girardi has not announced any other starting pitchers, but it lines up that every pitcher in the rotation plus Vince Velasquez will take the hill... and that still will not be enough starters.

The teams will play doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday and with Velasquez last pitching in a loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, he will conceivably start one of the two Sunday games. That leaves the Phillies without a starter for the back end of Friday's twin bill and Monday's series finale.

Who are the Phillies best options to fill those spots from the 40-man roster?