Injury Report: Los Angeles (N) at Philadelphia

By Evan Krawczuk, Contributing Writer

After a tough loss against the Washington Football Team the Birds are getting a lot of big pieces back from injury against a solid Los Angeles team. With some stars coming back will it be enough for the Eagles to get their first win?

Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles

Playing

Javon Hargrave DT

Hargrave was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday while dealing with pectoral and hamstring ailments but was a full participant on Friday. Expect Hargrave to make his first start this weekend on an already strong Eagles defense.

Lane Johnson RT

Lane Johnson was day-to-day last week leading up to the game against Washington and inevitably did not play. Johnson was a full participant in practice most of this week. Expect him to start and help keep Wentz upright

Jason Peters LT

JP had a sore knee and was limited at some points this week in practice. The future hall of famer should be good to go for Sunday’s game.

Miles Sanders RB

The second year back was out last week with a bad hamstring. Sanders is back this week and is focused on pass protection. His presence in the backfield should also lead to more rushes called by Coach Pederson.

Fletcher Cox DT

Fletcher Cox took it easy this week in practice. Not because of injury, but for rest reasons. Big Fletch will be good to go Sunday.

Desean Jackson WR

Jackson, like Cox, rested this week at some points during practice. Although it appeared that DJax was injured last week in Washington he said he was fine and he's ready to go.

For the record I wasn’t hurt or didn’t get hurt. I’m good. — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson10) September 14, 2020

Questionable

Derek Barnett DE

The former first round pick missed week one due to a bad hamstring but was a full participant this week in practice. I'd be shocked if he did not play this week versus Los Angeles.

Brandon Graham DE

BG eased back into practice this week after going through concussion protocol. If Graham is out this week, Josh Sweat played very well last week and should be a solid replacement.

Out

Alshon Jeffery WR

Alshon is still out with his foot injury. He did not practice all week and isn't expected back for another week or two.

Los Angeles Rams

Questionable

Gerald Everett TE

Rams tight end Gerald Everett is dealing with a bad back but was a full participant in practice on Friday. If Everett doesn’t play, starting tight end Tyler Higbee could have a big game.