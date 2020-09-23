Jalen Reagor Has Torn UCL in Thumb

How long Reagor will miss is not yet known, but with the IR stay being reduced to just three weeks in 2020 with unlimited returns, the team will look to move him there if they anticipate he will miss at least three weeks.

#Eagles say WR Jalen Reagor has a UCL tear in his thumb. He left the game Sunday but returned to play through the injury. He's going to miss a few weeks, it seems.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that Eagles first-round pick Jalen Reagor has a UCL tear in his thumb and will miss time.

Less than 24 hours later, news has broken that another key offensive player is injured.

Fox Sports' Adam Caplan reports it could be six to eight weeks, so it would seem likely that he is transferred.

Yep, I'm told 6-8 weeks. Such a shame, bad luck here. https://t.co/jhFHRmtdQY — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) September 23, 2020

In such a scenario, the Eagles loved what they saw from Deontay Burnett at receiver and have protected him on the practice squad, so they may look to promote him if they don't feel they need players at a different position.

Reagor was, of course, selected with the 21st overall pick, much to the dismay of the then-outspoken Justin Jefferson crowd.

While Reagor has had his rookie mistakes like not coming back to and fighting for the ball and a muffed punt, he has shown great ability and massive potential.

In fact, just before the announcement Pro Football Focus had named him their fourth-best rookie receiver.

CeeDee Lamb is still WR1@PFF_Mike's Top 5 Rookie WRs pic.twitter.com/nmIKh4c4QM — PFF (@PFF) September 23, 2020

The Eagles have yet to fill their 53-man roster following yesterday's moves, so there could be another round of them coming soon.