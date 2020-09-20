Medina Shows Flashes in Big League Debut; Optioned to Lehigh Valley

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly Editor

After a rocky first few innings, 23-year-old Adonis Medina settled down in his major league debut to give the Phillies (27-26) a chance to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays (27-26). Ultimately, bullpen's gonna bullpen and the Phils lost 6-3 in their last game at Citizens Bank Park this season.

Medina's final line was 4 IP, 3 hits, 2 ER, 3 BB and 4 K across 84 pitches; he retired the last eight hitters he faced.

Much like Vince Velasquez and former Phillie Nick Pivetta, Medina had trouble throwing strikes, which led to an elevated pitch count early in the game.

An international free agent that signed in 2014, Medina worked his way up the Phillies pipeline into a top pitching prospect until rough 2018 and 19 seasons muted much of the hype. Very short on starting pitching, the Phillies called upon Medina less than 24 hours before his scheduled start, which may have been to his benefit, mentally.

Flashing a low-to-mid-90's fastball and off-speed stuff that is good enough to hold at the big league level, Medina reminded a lot of people why he was once one of the Phillies best prospects.