Phillies DFA Walker, Activate Morgan, as Wheeler's Finger Aches

Ahead of Friday's double-header between the Phillies and the Miami Marlins, the Phillies made a number of moves. While those moves were being made, the middle finger injury to starter Zack Wheeler caused great concern to the Phillies. Here is a rundown of the day's news.

In Phillies manager Joe Girardi's pregame media availability he expressed concern for Wheeler's middle finger on his throwing hand. Girardi indicated that beyond Friday's scratch, there was some doubt that Wheeler can make his start on Monday. Wheeler is in danger of losing the nail on that finger.

Wheeler injured the finger on the zipper of a pair of pants. This is not an injury that happens every day. Unfortunately for the Phillies they are extra-pressed for starting depth to begin with, with four more doubleheaders in the remaining 17 days. The Phillies needed a seventh starter beyond Vince Velasquez as it was, and now they are down another.

The Phillies designated for assignment the contract of utility player Neil Walker. Walker was batting just .231 with an OPS of ..552. Girardi noted before the game that the reason for Walker being cut was that they were hoping for some more positional versatility from a utility player. The Phillies are currently with just one real option in center field.

Ronald Torreyes, who had been at the alternate training site in Allentown, will have his contract purchased. Torreyes can play center field in a pinch. With only Adam Haseley as a true center fielder, that gives the Phillies another option. It's also a sign that neither Roman Quinn or Scott Kingery are not close to returning.

Lefty reliever Adam Morgan returned from the injured list. The Phillies have only had Jojo Romero to be a late-inning left-handed relief option. Jose Alvarez may not be ready to return during the regular season and Ranger Suarez, though left-handed, is trying to find his footing after missing time with a COVID.

Morgan replaces Connor Brogdon, who was optioned to the alternate training site. Meanwhile Ramon Rosso is serving as the 29th player during the Friday doubleheader.