Phillies Lose Two Outfielders in Saturday's Loss

The Phillies second five-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday evening as the Phillies fell to the New York Mets. The night never went well for the Phillies. Bryce Harper was ejected from the game. And the Phillies managed to lose two outfielders in one night.

Outfielder Jay Bruce, who has been battling a sore left quad, re-aggravated the injury in the field. That will lead to a second injured list stint for Bruce. The last one was quick, but the injury has still lingered. It is unclear if this is more serious than last time.

Roman Quinn is no stranger to the injured list. This time, Quinn will be undergoing concussion protocol. The injury occurred when Quinn crashed into the wall making a play Saturday night. Quinn must undergo a series of tests before being cleared. If necessary, an injured list of seven days could be an option.

The Phillies have just one other position player on the 40-man roster to join the Phillies. That would be outfielder Kyle Garlick. Complicating matters is that only Adam Haseley is a center fielder out of all of the players on the roster. Scott Kingery is currently on the injured list, so he cannot even immediately serve as a sub.

If the Phillies went deeper to add player, such as Mickey Moniak, who could play some center field, they would need to make room on the 40-man roster. That means the organization would have to cut someone else.

That 40-man spot could be Victor Araño, who has yet to make a major league appearance. Should the Phillies feel like he is unable to help the club in 2020 in the major leagues, they may risk putting him through waivers to keep him in the organization.

The Phillies could add an extra pitcher for a few days if they feel that Quinn will just need a seven-day injured list stint. Meanwhile, Kingery could be activated before next weekend. Should the Phillies be one offensive player short, they would have a bench the same size as the one they carried all of 2019.

But the Phillies will lose Bruce's power and Quinn's speed, at least for a while.