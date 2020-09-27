Report: Joel Embiid Open to D'Antoni's System

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Reports continue to come out linking Mike D'Antoni to the Sixers' vacant head coaching position. Ty Lue was looked at as the frontrunner at the beginning of the hiring process, but it seems as if D'Antoni has passed him.

The fit of D'Antoni on the Sixers isn't exactly a perfect match, but the team looks to be open in embracing change. The front office is open to making trades to fit his style, and players seem to be okay with the change of style as well.

Joel Embiid is coming off a season where he led the league in points per post up. After looking almost unstoppable in the post this year the All-Star center has admitted he needs to do more than be a post player to dominate in today's game.

Lue must wonder if it’s worth interviewing for a #Sixers job that is D’Antoni’s to turn down | Pompey https://t.co/F3AMSWcvCR via @phillyinquirer — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) September 27, 2020

Recent reports have come out about how Embiid feels about a D'Antoni system. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer was first to report Embiid's willingness to play D'Antoni's style of play.

According to multiple sources, Embiid is happy that he'll face the basket instead of posting up in D'Antoni's proposed five-out system.

How Embiid felt about D'Antoni's style was likely the make or break on him being a favorite for the position. Although D'Antoni is arguably the best coach for Ben Simmons, his up-tempo style doesn't match the post-play we have been accustomed to see from Joel Embiid.

After seeing one of the team's stars speak out about a candidate he has to be the new frontrunner. It will be fascinating to see the Sixers attempt to shift from size and "bully ball" to a smaller more modern NBA team in just one short offseason. If that is the direction they want to go, then D'Antoni is the guy for the job.