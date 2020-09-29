Report: Ty Lue in Philly for Interview

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Since the Sixers have relieved Brett Brown of his head coaching duties, the main name to be his replacement has been Ty Lue. Mike D'Antoni has been a name that gained momentum recently, but there is still time for Lue.

First reported by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Lue is in Philadelphia for an interview. The meeting is set to take place on Tuesday.

Source confirms report from @PompeyOnSixers



Tyronn Lue is interviewing with Sixers today in Philly area for head coaching job pic.twitter.com/duiRA8NQIz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 29, 2020

If the Sixers are serious about bringing in Lue to be the next coach of the team, this might be their final chance to do so. After a shocking turn of events, there is a new team that is looking into hiring Lue.

With Doc Rivers out in LA, Lue could be lured to remain with the Clippers where he has spent the past season as an assistant coach. It has been clear that Lue wants to coach a contender, making the Clippers a very favorable landing spot.

Despite Mike D'Antoni gaining traction in recent reports, Lue should still be a top target for this position. His championship pedigree should not be overlooked, despite his small sample size of head coaching experience.

There should be no reason why the Sixers do not extend an offer to Lue in their meeting today. He is an ideal candidate to change the culture in the Sixers' locker room and establish accountability. His prior success makes him respectable enough for players to buy into his system.

The final domino is how the team's stars feel about Lue as their head coach. Joel Embiid has recently spoken out about his thoughts on D'Antoni. If Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid want Lue as their head coach, the Sixers' coaching hunt could end shortly.