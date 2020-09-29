Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Lightning’s Cup Win Shows Importance of Building Through Draft
Hakeem Butler Joins The Fold Following Goedert Fractured Ankle

Report: Ty Lue in Philly for Interview

09/29/2020

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Since the Sixers have relieved Brett Brown of his head coaching duties, the main name to be his replacement has been Ty Lue. Mike D'Antoni has been a name that gained momentum recently, but there is still time for Lue.

First reported by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Lue is in Philadelphia for an interview. The meeting is set to take place on Tuesday. 

If the Sixers are serious about bringing in Lue to be the next coach of the team, this might be their final chance to do so. After a shocking turn of events, there is a new team that is looking into hiring Lue.

With Doc Rivers out in LA, Lue could be lured to remain with the Clippers where he has spent the past season as an assistant coach. It has been clear that Lue wants to coach a contender, making the Clippers a very favorable landing spot.

Despite Mike D'Antoni gaining traction in recent reports, Lue should still be a top target for this position. His championship pedigree should not be overlooked, despite his small sample size of head coaching experience.

There should be no reason why the Sixers do not extend an offer to Lue in their meeting today. He is an ideal candidate to change the culture in the Sixers' locker room and establish accountability. His prior success makes him respectable enough for players to buy into his system.

The final domino is how the team's stars feel about Lue as their head coach. Joel Embiid has recently spoken out about his thoughts on D'Antoni. If Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid want Lue as their head coach, the Sixers' coaching hunt could end shortly.

Sixerdelphia

Posted by on 09/29/2020 in Sixers, Writer: Kevin McCormick | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)