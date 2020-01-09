Round 2, Game 5 Preview: Flyers-Islanders

There is a chance this could be the last game of the 2019-20 season for the Flyers. There is a chance their time in the Toronto bubble will end. But it is also in the control of the Flyers to try to make a push and at least inch their way back into the series with a win in Game 5 and forcing a Game 6.

It's all on the line now for the Flyers . Following back-to-back losses over the weekend, the Flyers are on the brink of elimination, down 3-1 in the series to the Islanders .

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P Kevin Hayes 13 3 7 10 Josh Bailey 13 2 11 13 Jake Voracek 12 4 4 8 Anthony Beauvillier 13 7 4 11 Sean Couturier 13 2 6 8 Brock Nelson 13 5 5 10 Scott Laughton 12 3 3 6 Mathew Barzal 13 3 7 10 Travis Sanheim 13 1 5 6 Jean-Gabriel Pageau 13 7 2 9

Player to Watch 28 Claude Giroux 13 Mathew Barzal Last 5 Games: 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, -1 Last 5 Games: 0 G, 3 A, 3 P, E

With the season on the line, you look to your leaders to step up. Claude Giroux is right in the center of the focus of that, with no goals in his last 14 playoff games and really having it tarnish his legacy. Giroux can silence that narrative with a strong game, and the Flyers certainly need it from him and the rest of their top players.

As excellent as he has been in the series, it may be hard to believe that Mathew Barzal has yet to score a goal in the series. He had assists in each of the first three games of the series, but was held off the board in Game 4. Barzal has displayed the ability to take over a shift and take over a game, and with a chance to move on, he should be motivated to bring even more contributions.