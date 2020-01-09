Round 2, Game 5 Preview: Flyers-Islanders
09/01/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
It's all on the line now for the Flyers. Following back-to-back losses over the weekend, the Flyers are on the brink of elimination, down 3-1 in the series to the Islanders.
There is a chance this could be the last game of the 2019-20 season for the Flyers. There is a chance their time in the Toronto bubble will end. But it is also in the control of the Flyers to try to make a push and at least inch their way back into the series with a win in Game 5 and forcing a Game 6.
Game 5 is set for 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Islanders
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Kevin Hayes
|13
|3
|7
|10
|Josh Bailey
|13
|2
|11
|13
|Jake Voracek
|12
|4
|4
|8
|Anthony Beauvillier
|13
|7
|4
|11
|Sean Couturier
|13
|2
|6
|8
|Brock Nelson
|13
|5
|5
|10
|Scott Laughton
|12
|3
|3
|6
|Mathew Barzal
|13
|3
|7
|10
|Travis Sanheim
|13
|1
|5
|6
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|13
|7
|2
|9
|Player to Watch
|28 Claude Giroux
|13 Mathew Barzal
|Last 5 Games: 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, -1
|Last 5 Games: 0 G, 3 A, 3 P, E
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|40 Semyon Varlamov
|11 GP, 7-4-0, 2.08 GAA, .931 SV%
|12 GP, 9-2-0, 1.69 GAA, .935 SV%
Facing elimination, the Flyers will turn to their young goaltender hoping to get the performance out of him that can keep the season going. Carter Hart has been solid in the playoffs, but the Flyers need his best to keep their season going.
The Islanders got a great performance out of Thomas Greiss in Game 4 to take control of the series. Now they will shift back to Semyon Varlamov, who has also been excellent and has helped the Islanders primarily reach this point.
Flyers Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|49 Joel Farabee
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|21 Scott Laughton
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|38 Derek Grant
|44 Nate Thompson
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Islanders Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|27 Anders Lee
|13 Mathew Barzal
|7 Jordan Eberle
|18 Anthony Beauvillier
|29 Brock Nelson
|12 Josh Bailey
|10 Derick Brassard
|44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|47 Leo Komarov
|17 Matt Martin
|53 Casey Cizikas
|15 Cal Clutterbuck
|Defense
|3 Adam Pelech
|6 Ryan Pulock
|25 Devon Toews
|24 Scott Mayfield
|2 Nick Leddy
|4 Andy Greene
|Goalie
|40 Semyon Varlamov
|1 Thomas Greiss
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Alain Vigneault said that primary group took the morning skate and that there could be changes, but that the team will be ready to go regardless. One player who will likely not be in the lineup is Oskar Lindblom. The Flyers teased that Lindblom could be returning and he did take warmups ahead of Game 4. Lindblom will take warmups in Game 5, but Vigneault said he is still "a few days away."
- Islanders: The Islanders have primarily used the same lineup throughout the series and there's no reason to believe any changes will be coming now. Expect the same group for the Islanders in Game 5.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (22nd), Islanders (13th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-14th), Islanders (17th)
- Recent History vs. Islanders
- Oct. 27, 2019 - Islanders 5, Flyers 3 (at NYI)
- Nov. 16, 2019 - Islanders 4, Flyers 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Feb. 11, 2020 - Islanders 5, Flyers 3 (at NYI)
- Aug. 24, 2020 (Game 1) - Islanders 4, Flyers 0
- Aug. 26, 2020 (Game 2) - Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (F/OT)
- Aug. 29, 2020 (Game 3) - Islanders 3, Flyers 1
- Aug. 30, 2020 (Game 4) - Islanders 3, Flyers 2
- Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders (Career Regular Season Stats)
- Claude Giroux - 52 GP, 18 G, 38 A, 56 P
- Jake Voracek - 42 GP, 6 G, 27 A, 33 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 37 GP, 11 G, 17 A, 28 P
- Sean Couturier - 37 GP, 10 G, 18 A, 28 P
- Matt Niskanen - 38 GP, 4 G, 14 A, 18 P
- Carter Hart - 2 GP, 0-2-0, 6.23 GAA, .833 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBCSN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
