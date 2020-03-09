Round 2, Game 6 Preview: Flyers-Islanders

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers were five minutes away from a more comfortable win in Game 5, holding a 3-1 lead, when the Islanders made their push and completed a comeback to force overtime. Just like in Game 2, the Flyers found a way to win in overtime, extending the series to Thursday night's Game 6.

A Game 6 can be just as unpredictable as a Game 7 to an extent. There is still desperation on the part of the team with their backs to the wall and there is an element of desperation for the team leading the series to finish things off and move on without needing that winner-take-all decisive game.

The Flyers have a chance to force this series to the brink with a win in Game 6, and it could require them to do so without one of their top players in the process.

Game 6 is set for 7 p.m.