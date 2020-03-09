Round 2, Game 6 Preview: Flyers-Islanders
09/03/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers were five minutes away from a more comfortable win in Game 5, holding a 3-1 lead, when the Islanders made their push and completed a comeback to force overtime. Just like in Game 2, the Flyers found a way to win in overtime, extending the series to Thursday night's Game 6.
A Game 6 can be just as unpredictable as a Game 7 to an extent. There is still desperation on the part of the team with their backs to the wall and there is an element of desperation for the team leading the series to finish things off and move on without needing that winner-take-all decisive game.
The Flyers have a chance to force this series to the brink with a win in Game 6, and it could require them to do so without one of their top players in the process.
Game 6 is set for 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Islanders
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Kevin Hayes
|14
|3
|8
|11
|Josh Bailey
|14
|2
|13
|15
|Sean Couturier
|14
|2
|7
|9
|Anthony Beauvillier
|14
|7
|4
|11
|Scott Laughton
|13
|4
|4
|8
|Brock Nelson
|14
|6
|5
|11
|Jake Voracek
|13
|4
|4
|8
|Mathew Barzal
|14
|4
|7
|11
|Claude Giroux
|14
|1
|6
|7
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|14
|7
|2
|9
|Player to Watch
|21 Scott Laughton
|29 Brock Nelson
|Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, -1
|Last 5 Games: 3 G, 1 A, 4 P, E
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|40 Semyon Varlamov
|12 GP, 8-4-0, 2.12 GAA, .929 SV%
|13 GP, 9-3-0, 1.85 GAA, .929 SV%
If not for Carter Hart, the Flyers season would already be over. Hart was spectacular in overtime in Game 5, making several crucial saves that bought the Flyers time to score the winning goal and force Game 6. They will lean on him again in Game 6 to try to get this series to go the distance.
While the Flyers did get a 3-1 lead, Semyon Varlamov was also sharp throughout Game 5 and made some big saves late in the third and in overtime to keep the game going. The Islanders have clearly put their trust in Varlamov, and he will be in goal again as they look to claim the series.
Flyers Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|21 Scott Laughton
|93 Jake Voracek
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|23 Oskar Lindblom
|38 Derek Grant
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|12 Michael Raffl
|44 Nate Thompson
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Islanders Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|27 Anders Lee
|13 Mathew Barzal
|7 Jordan Eberle
|18 Anthony Beauvillier
|29 Brock Nelson
|12 Josh Bailey
|10 Derick Brassard
|44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|47 Leo Komarov
|17 Matt Martin
|53 Casey Cizikas
|15 Cal Clutterbuck
|Defense
|3 Adam Pelech
|6 Ryan Pulock
|25 Devon Toews
|24 Scott Mayfield
|2 Nick Leddy
|4 Andy Greene
|Goalie
|40 Semyon Varlamov
|1 Thomas Greiss
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: As warmups started, it was known what was already speculated. Sean Couturier is out for the game. So is Joel Farabee, who took a high hit from Adam Pelech in Game 5 and is feeling the effects of that. There is some big news as to who comes into the Flyers lineup. Oskar Lindblom officially returns less than nine months after his diagnosis with Ewing's sarcoma. Michael Raffl will also be back in the lineup.
- Islanders: Similarly, in warmups, Mathew Barzal was on the ice, so he is available for Game 6 and will play. No other changes were made to the Islanders lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (23rd), Islanders (11th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (17th), Islanders (14th)
- Recent History vs. Islanders
- Oct. 27, 2019 - Islanders 5, Flyers 3 (at NYI)
- Nov. 16, 2019 - Islanders 4, Flyers 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Feb. 11, 2020 - Islanders 5, Flyers 3 (at NYI)
- Aug. 24, 2020 (Game 1) - Islanders 4, Flyers 0
- Aug. 26, 2020 (Game 2) - Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (F/OT)
- Aug. 29, 2020 (Game 3) - Islanders 3, Flyers 1
- Aug. 30, 2020 (Game 4) - Islanders 3, Flyers 2
- Sept. 1, 2020 (Game 5) - Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (F/OT)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders (Career Regular Season Stats)
- Claude Giroux - 52 GP, 18 G, 38 A, 56 P
- Jake Voracek - 42 GP, 6 G, 27 A, 33 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 37 GP, 11 G, 17 A, 28 P
- Sean Couturier - 37 GP, 10 G, 18 A, 28 P
- Matt Niskanen - 38 GP, 4 G, 14 A, 18 P
- Carter Hart - 2 GP, 0-2-0, 6.23 GAA, .833 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBCSN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
Comments
