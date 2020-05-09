Round 2, Game 7 Preview: Flyers-Islanders

If it's anything like the other games in this series, you can expect a close, hard-fought battle to the finish where only one thing is certain: this game will end with handshakes at center ice.

For the Islanders , they are now with their backs against the wall. After two chances to close out the series, the Islanders now must win or they will go home after holding the 3-1 series lead following play on Sunday night.

For the Flyers , it has been quite the week to get here. Two overtime victories brought the series back from a 3-1 deficit to a 3-3 tie, forcing the decisive Game 7 on Saturday night.

It all comes down to this. Game 7 to decide who goes to the Eastern Conference Final and who goes home.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P Kevin Hayes 15 4 9 13 Josh Bailey 15 2 13 15 Scott Laughton 14 5 4 9 Mathew Barzal 15 5 8 13 Jake Voracek 14 4 5 9 Brock Nelson 15 6 6 12 Sean Couturier 14 2 7 9 Anthony Beauvillier 15 7 4 11 Ivan Provorov 15 3 5 8 Jordan Eberle 15 3 7 10

Player to Watch 28 Claude Giroux 13 Mathew Barzal Last 5 Games: 1 G, 3 A, 4 P, +4 Last 5 Games: 2 G, 3 A, 5 P, -2

Claude Giroux may not be the Flyers most impactful player anymore, but much has been discussed about the captain's legacy, primarily due to a lack of production and a lack of wins in the postseason. This is a chance for Giroux to write another chapter of his legacy, one where he will be the leader and captain of a team to complete an epic comeback, much like he was a small part of another epic comeback 10 years earlier. For a lot of Flyers, this game is one of their first chances to flirt with some history and destiny, but for Giroux, this could be one of the most defining games of his career.

Following a scary eye injury in Game 5, Mathew Barzal not only returned for Game 6, but was the Islanders best player. With his speed and skill on full display, it was no surprise he contributed with a goal and an assist and looked poised at multiple times to end the series. A Game 7 is where you need your best players to be at their best and Barzal can certainly deliver on that.