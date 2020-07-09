Sixers Select Josh Green in Latest Mock Draft

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

We are about a month away from the NBA draft. The Sixers hold five picks in the upcoming draft and could fill some holes as they look to reconstruct their roster.

Mock drafts have had multiple names for who the Sixers pick in the first round at 21, but the latest one is very enticing. Recent mocks have the Sixers drafting Josh Green out of Arizona with their first selection on draft night.

Green is a 6-6 wing player who is coming off a freshman season at Arizona where he averaged 12.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 2.6 APG. He also knocked down 36.1% of his three-point attempts while shooting around three a game.

One thing the Sixers need to focus on is how ready these prospects are. In recent drafts, the front office has done well selecting guys who can contribute right away. Despite Green only have one year in college, he is a guy who could come right in and produce.

For starters, Green is ready for the league from a physical standpoint. At six foot six and 210 pounds Green has a frame that is ready to go against other NBA athletes. Not to mention he has a 6'10 wingspan. He is the ideal mold of wing players in today's game.

Josh Green is one of the best three-and-D prospects in this draft class and checks a lot of boxes for the Sixers. This past postseason we saw that lack of perimeter defenders hurt the Sixers greatly. Adding a prospect like Green could help fix that.

Glenn Robinson III will likely move on in free agency, making the Sixers' wing depth thinner. Green is the type of prospect that could come in and play the same type of role that Robinson III played in his short time on the Sixers.

Elton Brand told the media moving forward that he is going to look to better complement the team's two All-Stars, and Green is the exact type of player to put around those two. He is a knockdown shooter that can spot up when Joel Embiid works in the post, and he is super athletic to run the open floor with Ben Simmons in transition.

There is a slight chance that the Sixers trade this pick to sweeten an offer. But if they don't, drafting Green with the pick would be a good move for the Sixers.