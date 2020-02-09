Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Jay Wright out of Running for Sixers' Coaching Position

The Bootch and Pat Show : 8/30/20 - "42"

09/02/2020
UPDATE   The audio was messed up for the first 2-3 minutes, but it does come back and the show continues as usual
 
The Philadelphia 76ers time in the bubble is over and so is Bret Brown’s career here. The Philadelphia Flyers have moved on but are the Islanders too much for them? They play tonight at 8. The Philadelphia Phillies seem to be gelling but is it too little too late during this shortened season? They play tonight at 7. We’re covering the sports boycotts, the Philadelphia Eagles, the #NFL, madden, #WWE, baseball cards and so much more. We’re back from vacation... So kick back and let us help distract you from the world right now with our shenanigans, a few beers and sports! #mustwatchradio
 

 
