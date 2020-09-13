Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Key Offensive Player Will Not Make Washington Trip With Eagles

The Bootch and Pat Show - Breakfast in Bed Special

09/13/2020
#NFL is back and that means today is GAMEDAY!!! Since the Philadelphia Eagles play at 1pm we changed our time so you can get your sports fix. We will break down what we can and discuss the latest rumors circling the birds. We will have our”Against All Odds” segment where we will give you our picks and locks for the weekend. You’ll wanna listen to that if you like gambling or might be on the fence about a fantasy player. Also we will discuss the Philadelphia Phillies and try and figure out what’s wrong from injuries to pitching woes. They still have 2 games today and 1 tomorrow against the #Marlins. And one of our Philadelphia Flyers won the #SelkeAward. So kick back and let us help jump start your gameday with our shenanigans, breakfast in bed, a few beers and sports! #mustwatchradio
 

 
