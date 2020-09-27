Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Around the NHL: Perry’s Double-OT Goal Forces Game 6

The Bootch and Pat Show - Morning Hangover

09/27/2020
It’s EAGLES GAMEDAY!!! The Birds are home this week against the Bengals... are we gonna get booed by virtual fans again? The Philadelphia Eagles are 0-2 and haven’t beaten the #Bengals since 2000. Are you concerned? Can Wentz bring it back together? We will have our ”Against All Odds” segment where we will give you our picks and locks for the weekend. You’ll wanna listen to that if you like gambling or might be on the fence about a fantasy player. Also we breakdown the Philadelphia Phillies
and try and figure out IF it’s even still possible for a playoff run. Would anyone want to watch them in playoffs? It all comes down to today! Also The #NBA Championship is starting to form with the #Lakers winning the West and the #Heat leading the #Celtics 3-2 in the East. And as for the #StanleyCup, Tampa Bay leads the series 3-2 and could win it all on Monday night. So kick back and let us help jumpstart your gameday with our shenanigans, breakfast in bed, a few beers and sports! #mustwatchradio
 

