The Goal Line Stand: 32 for 32 NFL Preview - Philadelphia Eagles

The Goal Line Stand's 32 teams, 32 days preview series concludes with the hometown Philadelphia Eagles!

Brett & Mike discuss the impact of the 2020 NFL Draft which is still leaving Lipinski a bit confused by some of the picks. Plus, is this the worst Eagles linebacking corps of the past 30-years, what to make of the patchwork offensive line, the Malcom Jenkins loss is a big one, and the Jason Peters situation.

About The Goal Line Stand: All Football! All the Time!

Mike, a die-hard Eagles fan, & Brett, a die-hard Giants fan, are lifelong friends that have decided the world needs to hear their opinions about football!

Each week they'll discuss the biggest stories in the world of football! NFL, NCAA, CFL, XFL, draft previews, mock drafts, interviews, they do it all!

Nothing is off limits! You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll ask yourself what is wrong with these two!?

