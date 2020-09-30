Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Hakeem Butler Joins The Fold Following Goedert Fractured Ankle

The Goal Line Stand: NFL Week Three Review

09/30/2020

Embed from Getty Images

Mike & Brett discuss the Eagles inexplicable decision to go for a tie against Cincinnati & who is to blame (continuing story!) for the massive freefall by the Birds

  • Titans COVID-19 outbreak
  • Debut of 2 in, 2 out uni talk
  • 4 Pretzels & a Lap Awards
  • Top 5/ Bottom 5 Power rankings 
  • Mike Leach in the SEC & more 

Presented by Michael's Glass Co, serving the Philadelphia tri-state area since 1978! 

 **Affiliate Link Below**

We have partnered with Thrive Fantasy to bring you the best daily fantasy player props in the market place today! Play daily fantasy in NBA, MLB, NFL, PGA, & ESports! Since 2018 Thrive Fantasy has paid out over $1.4MM and they're looking to pay out over $50,000 this week in pro football!

Download the app or go to the website and use CODE SEC247 & get a FREE $20 on your first deposit of $20 or more!

Link | Thrive Fantasy Code: SEC247 

 

About The Goal Line Stand:  All Football! All the Time!

Mike, a die-hard Eagles fan, & Brett, a die-hard Giants fan, are lifelong friends that have decided the world needs to hear their opinions about football!

Each week they'll discuss the biggest stories in the world of football! NFL, NCAA, CFL, XFL, draft previews, mock drafts, interviews, they do it all!

Nothing is off limits! You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll ask yourself what is wrong with these two!?

Follow us on Twitter:
www.twitter.com/glstandshow

Follow us on Instagram:
www.instagram.com/glstandshow

Subscribe on YouTube:
https://bit.ly/2VK9F1h

GLS Banner w_ Social

Posted by on 09/30/2020 in Eagles, Podcast: Section 247 | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)