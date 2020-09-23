Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Eagles Place Another Offensive Lineman on Injured Reserve
Jalen Reagor Has Torn UCL in Thumb

The Goal Line Stand: NFL Week Two Review & Big Ten Schedule Breakdown

09/23/2020
Embed from Getty Images

Mike and Brett breakdown the madness that was NFL week two! We’ve got kickers with balls of steel, “watermelon” kicks, fines, injuries galore, and more!

Plus, the guys dissect the Eagles issues on offense, defense, and discuss the regression of Carson Wentz. 

  • Who or what is to blame for the rash of injuries this week
  • What is wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles
  • Four pretzels (good) and a lap (bad) awards
  • Top 5/Bottom 5 power rankings
  • Deion Sanders interesting career move
  • A look at the Big Ten schedule and why Nebraska should shut the hell up

Presented by Michael's Glass Co, serving the Philadelphia tri-state area since 1978! 

 

 

 

About The Goal Line Stand:  All Football! All the Time!

Mike, a die-hard Eagles fan, & Brett, a die-hard Giants fan, are lifelong friends that have decided the world needs to hear their opinions about football!

Each week they'll discuss the biggest stories in the world of football! NFL, NCAA, CFL, XFL, draft previews, mock drafts, interviews, they do it all!

Nothing is off limits! You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll ask yourself what is wrong with these two!?

