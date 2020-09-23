The Goal Line Stand: NFL Week Two Review & Big Ten Schedule Breakdown

Mike and Brett breakdown the madness that was NFL week two! We’ve got kickers with balls of steel, “watermelon” kicks, fines, injuries galore, and more!

Plus, the guys dissect the Eagles issues on offense, defense, and discuss the regression of Carson Wentz.

Who or what is to blame for the rash of injuries this week

What is wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles

Four pretzels (good) and a lap (bad) awards

Top 5/Bottom 5 power rankings

Deion Sanders interesting career move

A look at the Big Ten schedule and why Nebraska should shut the hell up

