YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #91 - Coots, There It Is

The YWT Podcast is back for another week and following a week of reflection, the guys look ahead to the offseason and review some of Chuck Fletcher's comments at his exit day press conference and what the Flyers plans could be for the offseason.

The guys also talk about some of the NHL Awards, notably Sean Couturier's win for the Selke Trophy and take a look at both conference finals series.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they continue to break down the Flyers and the rest of the NHL on another episode of the YWT Podcast.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso, and follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto.