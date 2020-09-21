YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #92 - Stanley Cup Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Medina Shows Flashes in Big League Debut; Optioned to Lehigh Valley

09/21/2020

The YWT Podcast is back for another week and takes a look at the Stanley Cup Final through Game 1 between the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning. The guys break down the series, discuss some of the veterans on each side and review Game 1 and what is ahead in the series.

They also touch on some Flyers news from the week regarding Nicolas Aube-Kubel and discuss how the 2020-21 season may look whenever play resumes after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso for another week of hockey talk on the YWT Podcast.

