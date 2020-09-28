YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #93 - Not Over Yet

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
09/28/2020

The YWT Podcast is back for another week and the Stanley Cup Final is still going. A double-overtime win for the Dallas Stars on Saturday has extended the series to Game 6 on Monday. The Tampa Bay Lightning remain one win away from their second Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The guys discuss the Stanley Cup Final so far and start to look ahead to some of the offseason to come, teasing the upcoming NHL Draft on Oct. 6 and 7. They also look at the NHL Awards that were announced over the last week.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso for another week of hockey talk on the YWT Podcast.

