Week 8 Preview: Dallas Cowboys (2-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1)

A spooky Dallas Week! (feat. Josh McNutt of The Missing Linc)

10/31/2020

 

It is a Halloween edition of the Kelly Green Hour. LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are joined by the host of the Missing Linc, Josh McNutt (@JoshMcNutt24). 

We review the victory of the Giants, talk the impending trade deadline and preview one of our two favorite weeks of the year, Dallas Week #1!

