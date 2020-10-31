A spooky Dallas Week! (feat. Josh McNutt of The Missing Linc)

It is a Halloween edition of the Kelly Green Hour. LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are joined by the host of the Missing Linc, Josh McNutt (@JoshMcNutt24).

We review the victory of the Giants, talk the impending trade deadline and preview one of our two favorite weeks of the year, Dallas Week #1!

Don't forget to rate and review the show and follow us on Twitter @kellygreenhour!



