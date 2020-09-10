Draft Profile: Texas Tech's Jahmi'us Ramsey

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Jahmi'us Ramsey is a freshman out of Texas Tech that is projected to be picked just outside of the lottery. In his sole college season, he averaged 15.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 2.2 APG. There is a lot of upside to Ramsey's game on both sides of the ball, making him a name the Sixers should have on their draft board.

Alec Burks proved to be a huge trade deadline acquisition for the Sixers in the postseason. His ability to put the ball on the floor and create his own offense was vital for the Sixers' offense. Moving forward, Ramsey is the kind of player that could fill that void when Burks leaves in free agency.

Looking at 2020 NBA draft prospects and one guy that sticks out for me is Jahmi’us Ramsey out of Texas Tech. Super athletic combo guard and has a smooth shot from deep. I think he could fit great on the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/GbpCWwjLVb — Kevin McCormick (@KevinMcC973) April 3, 2020

Ramsey is a three-level scorer with multiple weapons in his offensive arsenal. He has no issues attacking the rim and has a smooth shot from the outside. During his one year at Texas Tech, Ramsey shot a stellar 42.6% from three on a little over five attempts a game.

Ramsey brings a lot on the offensive side of the ball, but he also has the potential to be a solid defender in the NBA as well. At six foot three and 195 pounds, he also has a build that could allow him to defend either guard position. He averaged 1.3 SPG and 0.7 BPG this year in college, showing that could become a two-way player at the next stage.

Although Ramsey is more of a scoring guard than a true point guard, he is still an ideal complement to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. His ball-handling ability makes him a suitable option as a secondary ball-handler and partner with Simmons in the pick-and-roll. Not to mention his knockdown ability on the outside gives both All-Stars and option to dish the ball out to when attacking the rim.

The only red flag with Ramsey and the Sixers is his age. At just 19 years old there is a lot of questions on if he is ready to be inserted into a contending situation from a maturity standpoint. Realistically, if drafted he might benefit most from signing a two-way contract.

A two-way deal would allow him to stay on the ball in the G-League, but also get a taste of what the action is like at the NBA level. This would be sort of a one-year investment on Ramsey, but it could benefit him and the team greatly down the line.

Ramsey checks most of the boxes for the Sixers in terms of fit and need. There is a chance that if drafted to Philadelphia, he could become the Sixers sixth man of the future. Ramsey is a name the Sixers should think long and hard about if he is still on the board when they pick at 21.