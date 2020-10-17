Eagles Activate Pair Of Defensive Players From IR

Roster Moves: #Eagles have activated DE Vinny Curry and S Will Parks from Reserve/Injured. #Eagles have elevated TE Jason Croom and DB Elijah Riley from the practice squad to the active roster for #BALvsPHI . pic.twitter.com/BhB4ICXPZ2

On Saturday, the team filled those spots with a pair of defensive player returning from injury.

The Eagles placed a player on the COVID list Friday afternoon to open up a second spot on the 53-man roster.

Will Parks is expected to make a large impact on the field with his versatility allowing him to pull a linebacker off the field at times in addition to playing safety or corner where needed.

Not only that aspect, but Parks should provide a boost to the defense's swagger in much the same way that the return of Jalen Mills last season energized the defense.

Parks will make his debut after missing the only games of his NFL career with injury to start this season.

On the defensive line, the return of Vinny Curry should provide some depth on the defensive line and allow everyone on that line to remain more well-rested, provided Genard Avery isn't simply benched due to the return.

Curry is coming off a five-sack 2019 season and managed a half sack in the limited snaps he played in week one against Washington.

The Eagles also elevated Jason Croom to serve as the team's third tight end and Elijah Riley as an additional defender for a second straight game.

The elevation of those two players means that the teams has now burned both weeks of elevation eligibility for Deontay Burnett, Grayland Arnold, Croom and Riley. Moving forward, any of those players will need to be signed to the 53-man roster to be available on a Sunday.