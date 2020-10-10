Eagles Add Three to Active Roster

Roster Moves: #Eagles have signed DB Grayland Arnold to the active roster and activated WR Quez Watkins and CB Craig James from Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/oJbJ45myLK

In addition to promoting Grayland Arnold from the practice squad, the Eagles activated two of the three players they had open practice windows for: Craig James and Quez Watkins.

On Saturday, ahead of the deadline to solidify their active players for Sunday's match-up against the Steelers, the Eagles added three players to their 53-man roster.

Fans will likely be most excited by the lone offensive player added to the roster, Quez Watkins.

It remains to be seen how much the Southern Mississippi product may be involved in the offense, but he did rack up 1,178 yards in his senior season.

He offers great speed with a 4.35 40-yard time, but showed a lack of adjusting to the ball and very little physicality in college that may limit his role.

Craig James returning is big for the Eagles on two fronts as he provides valuable depth for the decimated cornerback position as well as assistance to the special teams unit.

James was named a special teams captain at the start of the season and the unit lost Rudy Ford to IR last week, so they will need James to fill his spot.

With Avonte Maddox out, Craig James could be in line for the start unless the team decides to keep Jalen Mills at corner for a second week.

Grayland Arnold has been used as a hybrid safety/corner option while on the practice squad and should provide depth in the secondary.

His position would likely be decided in relation to where Jalen Mills plays: if Mills is at corner, Arnold likely provides depth at safety and vice-versa (should he be active).

The Eagles had an extra spot on their roster due to Brett Toth needing to be tested multiple times before he can join the Eagles. This means that he does not currently count against the 53-man roster and would mean that the Eagles will need to free up a spot no matter what next week.