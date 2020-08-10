Eagles Add Two More Defenders To Injured Reserve

Roster Moves: #Eagles have signed LB Dante Olson to the practice squad and placed LB T.J. Edwards and S Rudy Ford on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/9rlqYuP6SA

The Eagles made those IR moves on Thursday transferring both linebacker TJ Edwards and safety Rudy Ford to the list that now, combined with the PUP, houses 15 different Eagles players.

The Eagles may have made it to Wednesday without the need to add players to the injured reserve, but not the whole week.

Edwards made a strong impression last season and was a growing part of the Eagles defense as one of their top three linebackers.

Former CFL star Alex Singleton will most likely be taking over his snaps for the foreseeable future.

Safety Rudy Ford serves primarily on the special teams unit, but was injured and missed a few games before coming back and getting an injury that will now force him to miss at least three weeks.

Neither of the two have had their roster spot replaced yet, so the Eagles could choose to activate a pair of their injured players to fill those spots.

Quez Watkins, Vinny Curry and Craig James have all had their practice window opened and could return if the team deems them healthy enough.

On the practice squad, the Eagles have brought back linebacker Dante Olson.

Olson was a standout player at Montana and among one of the best players in the program's history, setting the all-time tackling record.

The Eagles had originally signed him as an UDFA, but he did not make the roster out of training camp.

He fills one of the spots vacated by the promotions of Travis Fulgham and Luke Juriga. The Eagles still have one spot open on their practice squad.