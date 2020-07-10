Eagles Claim Former Army Tackle Off Waivers

On Wednesday afternoon, the Eagles announced they had claimed former Army tackle Brett Toth off waivers.

The Eagles ultimately decided to bring back a young player who they signed last offseason, but hasn't really gotten a chance to prove himself.

The Eagles had an open spot on their 53-man roster and rather than waiting to fill it with one of their injured players who might return, they decided to pick up another prospect.

Due to an action from Donald Trump last summer, the armed forces had begun to allow players to get waivers to sign with pro sports teams immediately out of college, something that Toth was among the first to do.

He was the first West Point attendee to compete in the Senior Bowl, where he made a bit of a name for himself among NFL scouts, and has completed one year of military service.

Despite his waiver, he really has not gotten much chance to prove himself after arriving in mid-August in 2019 where he had just the tail end of the preseason (he had missed two games already) to show anything and then was unable to appear in any preseason games this season due to the pandemic.

After not making the Eagles roster and being cut in 2019, the Arizona Cardinals claimed him and ended up putting him on the NFI list.

This season, he was placed on IR due to a hamstring injury and was just waived from the team with an injury settlement.

The Eagles offensive line is beat up with just Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, Luke Juriga and Jamon Brown available as backups.

Depending on his health or his potential readiness to play, Toth may be a player that gets shifted to IR or cut and then signed to the practice squad (should he clear waivers) for a player returning from injured reserve.