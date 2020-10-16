Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers C Nolan Patrick Accepts Qualifying Offer

Eagles Offensive Linemen Hits COVID List

10/16/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles had not placed anyone on the COVID list since the preseason, but that changed on Friday afternoon.

The Eagles announced that they had placed Matt Pryor on the COVID list, though he did not test positive himself.

The news further affects an already decimated positional group by pulling their current starting right guard from the lineup.

A look at the offensive line following this move:

Eagles 2020 Offensive Line

LT
LG
C
RG
RT
Andre Dillard
Isaac Seumalo
Jason Kelce
Brandon Brooks
Lane Johnson
Jason Peters
Nate Herbig
Jason Peters*
Jack Driscoll
Jordan Mailata
Nate Herbig*
Matt Pryor
Jamon Brown

While the two players with asterisks, Peters and Herbig, were moved from right guard due to injuries elsewhere on the line, the Eagles are now essentially planning to start LT3, LG2, C1, RG5 and RT2 on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jamon Brown was a high pick who missed time and fell out of favor with the Rams before having moderate success as a backup-turned-starter with the Falcons last season.

The Eagles will hope that they can unlock his potential and find themselves some valuable depth with the veteran.

The move follows the release of Casey Toohill (claimed by Washington) and Grayland Arnold (re-signed to practice squad) as well as the move for Brett Toth to officially join the team's 53-man roster.

All that is to say that the Eagles have two roster spots currently open and it is expected that Will Parks and likely Vinny Curry will be activated from IR to fill those positions.

Posted by on 10/16/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)