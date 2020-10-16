Eagles Offensive Linemen Hits COVID List

The Eagles announced that they had placed Matt Pryor on the COVID list, though he did not test positive himself.

The Eagles had not placed anyone on the COVID list since the preseason, but that changed on Friday afternoon.

The news further affects an already decimated positional group by pulling their current starting right guard from the lineup.

A look at the offensive line following this move:

Eagles 2020 Offensive Line

LT LG C RG RT Andre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Brandon Brooks Lane Johnson Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Peters* Jack Driscoll Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig* Matt Pryor Jamon Brown

While the two players with asterisks, Peters and Herbig, were moved from right guard due to injuries elsewhere on the line, the Eagles are now essentially planning to start LT3, LG2, C1, RG5 and RT2 on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jamon Brown was a high pick who missed time and fell out of favor with the Rams before having moderate success as a backup-turned-starter with the Falcons last season.

The Eagles will hope that they can unlock his potential and find themselves some valuable depth with the veteran.

The move follows the release of Casey Toohill (claimed by Washington) and Grayland Arnold (re-signed to practice squad) as well as the move for Brett Toth to officially join the team's 53-man roster.

All that is to say that the Eagles have two roster spots currently open and it is expected that Will Parks and likely Vinny Curry will be activated from IR to fill those positions.