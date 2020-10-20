Eagles Re-Sign Recent Draft Pick To Practice Squad
10/20/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Much was made over the last week of the Eagles cutting a seventh-round pick, who was not playing, to make room for Vinny Curry on the active roster.
The team did exactly what every team in the league does and cut a young player who is not ready trying to get them through to the practice squad.
Unfortunately, Casey Toohill was claimed by the Washington Football Team who are awful enough that they can afford to carry seven defensive ends and piss in someone's Cheerios because they know they have no chance and are currently just seeking a quarterback.
With that unfortunate situation unfolding, the Eagles were able to reclaim their 2019 fourth-round pick at the position, Shareef Miller, and sign him to the practice squad instead.
Roster Move: #Eagles have signed DE Shareef Miller to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/LPUgT53oIm— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 19, 2020
Miller would have been on the practice squad to start the season had the Panthers not claimed him off waivers.
The Panthers then waived Miller for space for veterans returning from injury two weeks ago.
With Miller available, the Eagles likely took a calculated risk that they could get Toohill to the practice squad or sign Miller if not and the latter came true.
A true Philadelphia native, Miller is a character player who wants to give back to his community, but is still raw on the field.
The Penn State product was effective in college, but was a known project coming into the NFL. He has the potential, but need the time and coaching to succeed. The practice squad is a great place for that to happen and the Eagles can look to develop him into a contributor for 2021 and beyond even if he makes no impact in 2020.
While not in the manner that many thought, Miller could assist in contributing to a true youth movement in Philadelphia should the move work out as they hoped it would when the team drafted him in the fourth-round last year.
