Eagles Re-Sign Recent Draft Pick To Practice Squad

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Much was made over the last week of the Eagles cutting a seventh-round pick, who was not playing, to make room for Vinny Curry on the active roster.

The team did exactly what every team in the league does and cut a young player who is not ready trying to get them through to the practice squad.

Unfortunately, Casey Toohill was claimed by the Washington Football Team who are awful enough that they can afford to carry seven defensive ends and piss in someone's Cheerios because they know they have no chance and are currently just seeking a quarterback.

With that unfortunate situation unfolding, the Eagles were able to reclaim their 2019 fourth-round pick at the position, Shareef Miller, and sign him to the practice squad instead.