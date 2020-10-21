Eagles Release Jamon Brown
10/21/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Eagles have seen all they need to see.
In the face of an additional guard, Matt Pryor, being out due to potential exposure to COVID, the Eagles rolled out a line featuring Jamon Brown on Sunday.
Brown proceeded to have what may be the worst game by any Eagles offensive linemen in the past few decades.
While the flak he got for taking a picture with his college teammate after the game was unwarranted, what he got for plays where he tackled Carson Wentz, fixed his gloves mid-play, headbutted Jordan Mailata, etc. was more than warranted.
The former third-round pick took a penalty and allowed two sacks on his own and that performance earned him the week off as the team released him Wednesday afternoon.
Roster Moves: #Eagles have released G Jamon Brown and signed TE Jason Croom from the practice squad to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/ELWoBn9aLC— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 21, 2020
Brown posted an awful 46.5 grade in the match-up according to Pro Football Focus and it was easy to see.
To fill his spot on the 53-man roster, the Eagles promoted one of the most efficient players out there this season.
Tight end Jason Croom earned himself an elite grade of 89.5 last week with his one snap and corresponding one reception for a touchdown.
The Eagles are shifting injured positions here as they drop an offensive linemen (only tackle Brett Toth and center Luke Juriga would be depth assuming Lane Johnson can play and Matt Pryor cannot) for a tight end.
With Zach Ertz expected to miss a month or more, and both Dallas Goedert and Joshua Perkins still on Injured Reserve, Richard Rodgers would have been the only tight end who could play this week. The Eagles also elevated Croom from the practice squad twice already, so they had to sign him to the 53-man if they wanted him to be active Thursday night.
On the offensive line, the Eagles do have 2020 draft pick Prince Tega Wanogho, a college tackle, on their practice squad and protected him this week should they want to promote him.
