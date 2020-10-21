Eagles Release Jamon Brown

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles have seen all they need to see.

In the face of an additional guard, Matt Pryor, being out due to potential exposure to COVID, the Eagles rolled out a line featuring Jamon Brown on Sunday.

Brown proceeded to have what may be the worst game by any Eagles offensive linemen in the past few decades.

While the flak he got for taking a picture with his college teammate after the game was unwarranted, what he got for plays where he tackled Carson Wentz, fixed his gloves mid-play, headbutted Jordan Mailata, etc. was more than warranted.

The former third-round pick took a penalty and allowed two sacks on his own and that performance earned him the week off as the team released him Wednesday afternoon.