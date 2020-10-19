Eagles To Be Without Two More Offensive Starters, Additional Key Players

The @Eagles are also looking at possible two-week injury absences for DL Malik Jackson and T Jack Driscoll but guardedly hopeful on getting couple players back for game vs. @Giants on TNF. https://t.co/JpgXL0KYMC

That trend seems like it is likely to continue, with ESPN's Chris Mortensen breaking news on the team's injuries Monday afternoon.

In their latest game, a two-point loss to the Ravens, the Eagles nearly came all the way back despite Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz being out of the game.

Even more amazing is how, over the past three weeks, that same team has managed to hang with some of the league's best teams despite playing second or third-string guys anywhere.

Many fans have been in disbelief about the amount of injuries the 2020 Eagles have sustained.

The report states that the Eagles are expecting to be without Ertz for the next three to four games with Sanders out for the next one or two. Additionally, backup right tackle Jack Driscoll and defensive tackle Malik Jackson could be out two weeks.

With those timelines, Zach Ertz would seem to have the most "severe" injury and should be placed on the injured reserve since he need only miss three weeks on the list in 2020.

Perhaps a silver lining for Ertz hitting the IR is that Dallas Goedert is eligible to return starting this week and placing Ertz on IR would free up a spot on the 53-man for Goedert to return without needing to release more players as they did with Arnold and Toohill last week. Still not good news, but there's at least a positive spin.

Miles Sanders, who is averaging more yards per carry than any other back with 50 or more touches, will certainly be missed. He had two homeruns over the past two games to breathe some life into the team. His backups have been limited to Boston Scott and Corey Clement, neither of which has shown much of anything in 2020.

Also on the 53-man roster is Jason Huntley, who has not seen any offensive snaps despite occupying a spot for the next six weeks.

Elijah Holyfield and Adrian Killins Jr. are on the practice squad and could be promoted to the active roster for two game each without having to expose them to waivers to move them back to the practice squad.

Other options familiar to the offense include Michael Warren II, who was an UDFA and was released from the practice squad in late September as the Eagles had to reshuffle the positional make-up of their practice squad, and Josh Adams, who remains on the Jets practice squad and who has been promoted to their active roster twice already and would need to sign to a 53-man roster in order to be active on a Sunday.

Driscoll's absence may mean that Brett Toth, claimed off waivers two weeks ago and just joining the team last week following COVID tests, is the team's starting right tackle and they have no one as a backup at the position other than throwing an interior linemen out there. In all likelihood, the Eagles will look to elevate Prince Tega Wanogho, who is on the practice squad and raw, to the roster this week as an additional tackle.

Of course, there is a chance Lane Johnson returns for the Thursday night game, but that can't be counted on.

Malik Jackson is a big loss for the Eagles defensive rotation, but is somehow the injury that is likely to be the least impactful thanks to the depth that the Eagles have on their defensive line.

Jackson has registered one and a half sacks so far this season, but the Eagles also have Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and Hassan Ridgeway who have been productive up the middle in addition to their five defensive ends as well as T.Y. McGill and Raequan Williams on the practice squad.

It is worth noting the Eagles promoted McGill for week one and he was effective then, but that leaves the Eagles with just one opportunity to promote him from the practice squad without signing him to the 53-man.

The Eagles begin a divisional slate this week against the Giants on Thursday night football and it seems like the hits just keep on coming.