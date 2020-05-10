Flyers Re-Sign D Justin Braun to 2-Year Deal

In the wake of the news regarding Matt Niskanen ’s retirement, the Flyers quickly shifted focus to bringing back Justin Braun . In a matter of minutes after reports of Niskanen’s retirement surfaced, the Flyers had announced a new deal for Braun.

Braun, 33, was traded to the Flyers for two draft picks last offseason and scored three goals and had 19 points in 62 games last season while averaging 17:16 of ice time. He had two assists in the playoffs as well over 16 games.

Braun was a help for the Flyers penalty kill last season and helped solidify their defense at five-on-five playing in a bottom-four role. The need to keep Braun intensified with news that Niskanen was retiring, leaving the Flyers with potentially two open spots to fill on the blue line based on usage from last season.

Braun was one of five unrestricted free agents for the Flyers this offseason. With his signing, it leaves Tyler Pitlick, Nate Thompson and Derek Grant as the remaining UFAs. The Flyers also have Phil Myers and Nolan Patrick as restricted free agents without contracts.

Free agency begins on Friday at noon.