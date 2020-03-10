Flyers Re-Sign G Brian Elliott to 1-Year Deal

The Flyers have already gotten a head start on re-signing several of their restricted free agents. Now they have made sure that one of their unrestricted free agents doesn’t hit the open market.

Elliott, 35, signed with the Flyers as a free agent in 2017. Last season, he posted a 16-7-4 record with a 2.87 GAA and .899 save percentage. He also made two starts in the playoffs, posting a 1-1 record with a 2.15 GAA and .911 save percentage.

In three seasons with the Flyers, Elliott has appeared in 100 games with the Flyers, posting a 50-29-12 record with a 2.80 GAA and .906 save percentage.

“Brian is a quality, veteran goaltender who is also an important part of our leadership group. His preparation and work ethic are exemplary,” Fletcher said in a statement. “With Brian and Carter, we believe we have a strong goaltending duo who have each had success and work very well with each other.”

“I’m proud to remain with the Flyers,” Elliott said in a statement. “I believe in this group and I’m excited for the future and what we can do as a team.”

It was no secret the Flyers were interested in retaining Elliott, especially as he settled into a mentor role for Carter Hart. One season after using eight goaltenders, the Flyers rotated Hart and Elliott consistently in the 2019-20 season with positive results throughout.

In the midst of a flat cap offseason, Elliott also took a slight pay cut to return to the Flyers. Last season, his cap hit was $2 million.

With Elliott signed, the Flyers still have Tyler Pitlick, Justin Braun, Nate Thompson and Derek Grant as unrestricted free agents that remain unsigned. They also have restricted free agents Phil Myers and Nolan Patrick left to sign as well.

Free agency officially opens next Friday, Oct. 9, at noon.