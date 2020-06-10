Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
NHL Focusing on Jan. 1 Start to 2020-21 Season

Flyers Select RW Tyson Foerster with 23rd Overall Pick

10/06/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers had options as the picks rolled through on Tuesday night during the first round of the NHL Draft, but ultimately chose to keep the 23rd overall pick.

With the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the Flyers selected right winger Tyson Foerster.

Foerster is a 6’2”, 194-pound winger from Ontario and has spent the last two seasons with the Barrie Colts in the OHL. In his rookie season in 2018-19, he scored 10 goals and had 23 points in 64 games. He took a huge leap in his second season, scoring 36 goals and 80 points in 62 games.

We’ll have more on the Flyers first-round pick in a scouting report later.

