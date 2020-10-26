Eagles Activate Practice Windows for Four Injured Players

Around noon, the team activated the 21-day practice windows for four of their players on IR.

On Monday, the Eagles announced some positive developments in regards to their injured players.

Perhaps of the most importance to the team is future Hall of Famer Jason Peters.

It is unknown where Peters would play when he returns, but with Jordan Mailata developing well at left tackle, many would like to see him stick at left tackle and see whether he can be a fixture for the future.

Lane Johnson is going to miss some time as is backup Jack Driscoll, so there is a chance he starts at right tackle.

Perhaps more important is if Peters can play guard and cleanup the sloppy play there. While Herbig has had his moments, the second guard spot has been the weakest link for the Eagles and neither Seumalo nor Brooks appear like they will be activated soon.

Reports are that Peters could be activated this week. Perhaps the Eagles place someone like Driscoll on IR or cut someone like Brett Toth or Sua Opeta and look to sign them to the practice squad in order to free up a roster spot, but both are risky moves that result in potential for a lost player, even if just in the short-term, at a position group that is already thin from the injuries.

Jalen Reagor also has a chance to return this week as he is once again a few weeks ahead of schedule in his recovery.

The first-round pick made a splash play in his debut, but was shortly thereafter sidelined with a thumb injury.

Reagor got the cast off his thumb and has been catching balls in practice. He could provide some needed depth to a team lacking targets at tight end.

If Reagor is activated, the Eagles have a fairly easy decision to make by placing DeSean Jackson, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks, on IR to clear a spot at the positional group.

On defense, the Eagles activated TJ Edwards' practice window.

While a loss, the Eagles may have benefitted from his brief absence. Much like the team found Travis Fulgham at receiver, Edwards and Duke Riley missing time meant that Alex Singelton got on the field.

Singleton is now the 11th best linebacker in the league this year per Pro Football Focus while Edwards was among the best by their metrics with his play late last season.

Edwards could provide a major boost to the group, but it will depend on how the move changes things. Ideally, Singleton and Edwards would play much of the snaps, but both started the season behind Gerry and Riley was pulling snaps from Edwards to start the season.

The Eagles will not want to cut rookies Taylor or Bradley, so unless they choose to cut Gerry, the team will have a touch decision to make to create the spot for Edwards.

Finally, special teams standout and safety Rudy Ford will be back at practice.

Ford has been injured multiple times this season and it is also going to prove difficult to find a spot for him as the Eagles are thin at corner already while the only of their five safeties that doesn't regularly see the field on defense is rookie K'Von Wallace. If Craig James' injury is serious enough that he lands on IR, that might be the corresponding move that makes the most sense, but if not, there is no clear move to be made.