Doc Rivers Adds Two Coaches to His Staff

Genard Avery, Nate Gerry Placed On IR

10/30/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

While much of the injury news for the Eagles has been positive leading into Dallas week, there was some negative news to be had as is the norm in the NovaCare Complex.

On Friday afternoon, the Eagles placed two additional players on IR: defensive end Genard Avery and linebacker Nate Gerry.

It is unclear whether either player would have missed more than a week under normal circumstances, so, with the bye coming up next week, the Eagles could have made the moves to get back some rosters spots.

The team now has four open spots and, while Jalen Reagor was already announced as playing, Dallas Goedert, Jason Peters, TJ Edwards and Rudy Ford are also practicing with the team. Any of the five could wind up being activated off of IR by the Saturday deadline.

Gerry is of course the linebacker that is a top the Eagles' depth chart and has had easily the worst season of his career in 2020. Alex Singleton has been one of PFF's top linebackers so far this season and, if he can return, TJ Edwards was among the top late in the 2019 season. They could potentially put a better showing together than any combination the team has had so far this season.

Avery has barely played any defensive snaps (68 through seven games), but has been effective in his role, tallying 1.5 sacks, five tackles and a pass deflection.

The Eagles did return Vinny Curry, so they will still have four effective defensive ends.

If defensive tackle Malik Jackson is out, Raequan Williams could be elevated from the practice squad or the Eagles could rotate Graham and Curry inside and elevate Shareef Miller from the practice squad.

