Halftime Report: Eagles at Steelers

By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 1-2-1 Eagles visit the 3-0 Steelers in week five of the regular season. The Eagles and Steelers have gone back and forth, with the Steelers leading 17 to 14 at the half. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

RB Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders had an amazing first half. He rushed for 77 yards on seven carries including an incredible 74-yard touchdown on third down to tie the game 7-7 and another touchdown run to tie the game again 14-14.

First Half Defensive MVP

The Eagles Run Defense

The Eagles run defense has been great so far, only giving up 47 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Besides one big 25-yard run by James Conner, the Steelers run game has not been good at all.

Who Needs To Step Up

The Eagles Secondary

The Eagles secondary struggled in the first half, giving up 123 passing yards and one touchdown. The whole secondary is going to need to step up in the final 30 minutes.

Who To Watch Out For

WR Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool had an amazing first half, finishing with three catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns, one rushing, and one receiving. The Eagles need to contain Claypool in the second half if they want to leave this game with a win.