Halftime Report: Eagles at Steelers
10/11/2020
By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
The 1-2-1 Eagles visit the 3-0 Steelers in week five of the regular season. The Eagles and Steelers have gone back and forth, with the Steelers leading 17 to 14 at the half. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:
RB Miles Sanders
Miles Sanders had an amazing first half. He rushed for 77 yards on seven carries including an incredible 74-yard touchdown on third down to tie the game 7-7 and another touchdown run to tie the game again 14-14.
The Eagles Run Defense
The Eagles run defense has been great so far, only giving up 47 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Besides one big 25-yard run by James Conner, the Steelers run game has not been good at all.
The Eagles Secondary
The Eagles secondary struggled in the first half, giving up 123 passing yards and one touchdown. The whole secondary is going to need to step up in the final 30 minutes.
WR Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool had an amazing first half, finishing with three catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns, one rushing, and one receiving. The Eagles need to contain Claypool in the second half if they want to leave this game with a win.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.