Halftime Report: Giants at Eagles

By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 1-5 Giants visit the 1-4-1 Eagles in an NFC East battle. The Eagles have played a decent first half, but they have let some opportunities slip through their hands. Despite some missed opportunities, the Eagles lead ten to seven at the half. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

QB Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz had a decent first half finishing with 171 passing yards and eleven rushing yards. Wentz rushed for the Eagles lone touchdown to put the birds up 7-0. Wentz however, did throw an interception in the end zone to end an Eagles promising drive.

First Half Defensive MVP

DE Derek Barnett

Derek Barnett only had one first half tackle, but it was huge, backing the Giants into a third and 17. That Giants drive ended in a punt and you can credit that to Barnetts sack. Barnett also had a QB hit in addition to his sack.

Who Needs To Step Up

The Eagles Red Zone Offense

The Eagles offensive looked great in the first half except for when they were inside the Giants 20-yard line. The Eagles' final two red zone possessions have ended with no points. This will need to change in the second half if the birds want to walk away from this game with a win.

Who To Watch Out For

WR Golden Tate

Golden Tate only had one catch in the first half, but it was a big one going for a 39-yard touchdown. The Eagles need to make sure they don’t give up any big plays in the final 30 minutes.