Halftime Report: Ravens at Eagles

By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 4-1 Ravens visit the 1-3-1 Eagles in a battle of the birds. The Ravens have dominated this entire game and lead 17 to 0 at the half. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts was able to give the Eagles a little burst late in the second quarter. He broke off a few nice runs for 23 yards, and has been one of the few bright spots in the first half.

First Half Defensive MVP

DE Brandon Graham

Graham had a decent first half with one sack and four tackles. He has been the only bright spot on the Eagles defense thus far.

Who Needs To Step Up

The Entire Team

The Eagles have looked horrific in the first half, and if they want a chance to make a huge comeback, everyone needs to step up. Both the offense and defense are going to need to make plays in the final 30 minutes.

Who To Watch Out For

QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson had a great first half, finishing with 18 rushing yards and 85 passing yards for one touchdown. The Eagles will need to slow him down in the second half if they want a chance at coming back.