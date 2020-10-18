Halftime Report: Ravens at Eagles
10/18/2020
By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
The 4-1 Ravens visit the 1-3-1 Eagles in a battle of the birds. The Ravens have dominated this entire game and lead 17 to 0 at the half. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:
QB Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts was able to give the Eagles a little burst late in the second quarter. He broke off a few nice runs for 23 yards, and has been one of the few bright spots in the first half.
DE Brandon Graham
Graham had a decent first half with one sack and four tackles. He has been the only bright spot on the Eagles defense thus far.
The Entire Team
The Eagles have looked horrific in the first half, and if they want a chance to make a huge comeback, everyone needs to step up. Both the offense and defense are going to need to make plays in the final 30 minutes.
QB Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson had a great first half, finishing with 18 rushing yards and 85 passing yards for one touchdown. The Eagles will need to slow him down in the second half if they want a chance at coming back.
