Injury Report: Baltimore at Philadelphia

By Evan Krawczuk, Contributing Writer

The Eagles have a tough week six matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a running back that just so happen to be able to throw a football 65 yards. It'll be tough matchup for the Eagles on both sides of the ball as the Ravens also have a stingy defense. Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles

Questionable

Darius Slay CB

Big Play Slay missed some time this week going though concussion protocol. Slay would be a huge loss for the Eagles this week. His status could be key to an Eagles victory.

Out

Lane Johnson RT

The sore ankle finally catches up with Lane Johnson. Johnson did not participate all week and will not be playing this week. Auburn product Jack Driscoll should be seeing Johnson’s reps.

Desean Jackson WR

Jackson was limited all week with a bad hamstring. Not to worry though, Travis Fulgham is a man amongst boys and should be able to carry the load. The Birds hope to see Jackson back for next week’s game.

Alshon Jeffery WR

Is Alshon ever going to play this year? He is STILL out with a foot injury. At this point, you have to wonder if Alshon would interrupt the connection Wentz has with other receivers.

Matt Pryor G/T

The Eagles O-Line is taking another hit this week. Pryor is out with an illness. Get excited though, Jamon Brown should be getting the start at guard this week.

Avonte Maddox CB

Maddox’s status has not changed since last week. Maddox is still out with an ankle injury. He still, luckily, has not been placed on injured reserve so he can play as soon as he is healthy.

Marcus Epps S

Epps is out with a rib injury this week. He didn’t practice all week. This may be a good thing for the Eagles defense because Epps couldn’t cover even if there was Thanksgiving leftovers and he was tinfoil.

Baltimore Ravens

Questionable

Marcus Peters CB

Peters missed some time this week with a thigh injury. He appears to be healthy and is expected to play.

Jimmy Smith CB

The Raven’s other corner, Jimmy Smith, also missed some time this week but his was because of a knee injury. Doug Pederson should see this and attack the outside.

Ronnie Stanley T

Bookend tackle Ronnie Stanley missed a little bit of practice this week with a shoulder injury. By the end of the week he was a full participant and will be ready to go Sunday.

Tyre Phillips G

Phillips, like Stanley, also missed some time this week with a shoulder injury. Phillips is also expected to play but these injuries on the Raven’s offensive line may be an attack point for Jim Schwartz’s defensive line.

Out

Brandon Williams DT