Injury Report: New York (N) at Philadelphia

By Evan Krawczuk, Contributing Writer

After a somewhat impressive performance on Sunday, the Eagles welcome the, slightly more woeful, New York Giants to The Linc. This is the first game all season it feels like the Eagles are a favorite going into the game. But who knows what team will show up on Thursday night? Granted, a majority of people didn't know who Jason Croom was when he scored on Sunday, so its probably fair to question WHO actually is going to be playing Thursday night. Here are some who will definitely be out and some who may try to fight through some injuries. Oh, and, of course, Alshon Jeffery.

Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles

Out

Miles Sanders RB

Sanders is suffering from a knee injury and will not play this week. A huge hit to the Eagles offense, especially since Sanders was playing well as of late. Boston Scott is expected to carry the load in the running game.

Zach Ertz TE

Ertz, who has not played well at all this year, is out with an ankle injury this week. With Goedert also out, Wentz may have to look to Richard Rodgers and, last week touchdown-scorer, Jason Croom.

Malik Jackson DT

Jackson is out this week with a quadricep injury. Outside of his big hit on Joe Burrow, Jackson has been relatively quiet this year.

Jack Driscoll T

Driscoll left the game early last week after getting his ankle rolled up on. That led the way for Brett Toth to get some game reps last week.

Alshon Jeffery WR



Jeffery has found a home on the injury report. Not only is Jeffery suffering from the same foot injury but he now also has a calf injury. Feed Travis Fulgham.

K’Von Wallace S

Wallace suffered a shoulder injury on special teams on Sunday and is out this week.

Playing

Lane Johnson T

Johnson is going to try to tough it out and play through his ankle injury. If Johnson is to reaggravate his ankle, Brett Toth will get more game action

Desean Jackson WR

Jackson was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice after dealing with a hamstring injury. He is expected to play but it’ll be interesting to see if he is on a snap count.

Marcus Epps S

Epps was a full participant in Wednesday’s after dealing with a rib injury. His game status was unlisted, so he should be full-go.

Avonte Maddox CB

Maddox was limited in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle that has kept him sidelined. Maddox is expected to suit up for Thursday night’s game.

Duke Riley LB

Like Maddox, Riley was also limited in Wednesday’s practice, but with a rib injury. Riley is also expected to be active for Thursday’s game.

New York Giants

Out

C.J. Board WR

Board is out this week while going through concussion protocol.

Tae Crowder LB

Crowder will not be playing Thursday after not practicing due to a hamstring injury.

Questionable

Darius Slayton WR

Starting receiver Darius Slayton will be a game time decision with a foot injury. Slayton has burned the Eagles secondary in the past so Slayton’s status could be key for the Eagles defense.

Playing

Dion Lewis RB

Half of the tandem that has to replace Saquon was a full participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday. Dion Lewis is expected to play Thursday after dealing with a hand injury.