Injury Report: New York (N) at Philadelphia
10/21/2020
By Evan Krawczuk, Contributing Writer
After a somewhat impressive performance on Sunday, the Eagles welcome the, slightly more woeful, New York Giants to The Linc. This is the first game all season it feels like the Eagles are a favorite going into the game. But who knows what team will show up on Thursday night? Granted, a majority of people didn't know who Jason Croom was when he scored on Sunday, so its probably fair to question WHO actually is going to be playing Thursday night. Here are some who will definitely be out and some who may try to fight through some injuries. Oh, and, of course, Alshon Jeffery.
Injury Report
Philadelphia Eagles
Out
Miles Sanders RB
Sanders is suffering from a knee injury and will not play this week. A huge hit to the Eagles offense, especially since Sanders was playing well as of late. Boston Scott is expected to carry the load in the running game.
Zach Ertz TE
Ertz, who has not played well at all this year, is out with an ankle injury this week. With Goedert also out, Wentz may have to look to Richard Rodgers and, last week touchdown-scorer, Jason Croom.
Malik Jackson DT
Jackson is out this week with a quadricep injury. Outside of his big hit on Joe Burrow, Jackson has been relatively quiet this year.
Jack Driscoll T
Driscoll left the game early last week after getting his ankle rolled up on. That led the way for Brett Toth to get some game reps last week.
Alshon Jeffery WR
Jeffery has found a home on the injury report. Not only is Jeffery suffering from the same foot injury but he now also has a calf injury. Feed Travis Fulgham.
K’Von Wallace S
Wallace suffered a shoulder injury on special teams on Sunday and is out this week.
Playing
Lane Johnson T
Johnson is going to try to tough it out and play through his ankle injury. If Johnson is to reaggravate his ankle, Brett Toth will get more game action
Desean Jackson WR
Jackson was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice after dealing with a hamstring injury. He is expected to play but it’ll be interesting to see if he is on a snap count.
Marcus Epps S
Epps was a full participant in Wednesday’s after dealing with a rib injury. His game status was unlisted, so he should be full-go.
Avonte Maddox CB
Maddox was limited in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle that has kept him sidelined. Maddox is expected to suit up for Thursday night’s game.
Duke Riley LB
Like Maddox, Riley was also limited in Wednesday’s practice, but with a rib injury. Riley is also expected to be active for Thursday’s game.
New York Giants
Out
C.J. Board WR
Board is out this week while going through concussion protocol.
Tae Crowder LB
Crowder will not be playing Thursday after not practicing due to a hamstring injury.
Questionable
Darius Slayton WR
Starting receiver Darius Slayton will be a game time decision with a foot injury. Slayton has burned the Eagles secondary in the past so Slayton’s status could be key for the Eagles defense.
Playing
Dion Lewis RB
Half of the tandem that has to replace Saquon was a full participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday. Dion Lewis is expected to play Thursday after dealing with a hand injury.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.