Matt Pryor and Zach Ertz Flip 53-Man Spots, Eagles Re-sign Jamon Brown To Practice Squad

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles made some last-minute moves ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Giants.

On the bright side, the Eagles returned Matt Pryor back from the COVID list, meaning he is likely to start at right guard.

With Lane Johnson scheduled to start alongside him, the Eagles line should play far better than they did last weak, particularly against a weaker pass rush.

The Eagles also made the expected move of placing Zach Ertz on IR to free up a roster spot for Pryor.