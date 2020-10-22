Matt Pryor and Zach Ertz Flip 53-Man Spots, Eagles Re-sign Jamon Brown To Practice Squad
10/22/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Eagles made some last-minute moves ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Giants.
On the bright side, the Eagles returned Matt Pryor back from the COVID list, meaning he is likely to start at right guard.
With Lane Johnson scheduled to start alongside him, the Eagles line should play far better than they did last weak, particularly against a weaker pass rush.
The Eagles also made the expected move of placing Zach Ertz on IR to free up a roster spot for Pryor.
Roster Moves: #Eagles have activated G/T Matt Pryor from the Reserve/COVID-19 list & placed TE Zach Ertz on Reserve/Injured.#Eagles have signed G Jamon Brown to the practice squad and elevated Brown & DT T.Y. McGill from the practice squad to the active roster for #NYGvsPHI. pic.twitter.com/GqEzHkpZxu— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 22, 2020
Ertz is expected to miss four to six weeks, but is eligible to return after just three.
The Eagle may face some roster decisions in the coming weeks if players like Jalen Reagor, Isaac Seumalo and Dallas Goedert are eligible to return and no easy method to create space.
The Eagles also made an unexpected move by re-signing Jamon Brown to their practice squad.
Brown was released yesterday after a truly terrible showing.
The Eagles having Matt Pryor back means that he will hopefully not see any snaps, but the Eagles added him to the practice squad and elevated Brown as an additional option.
Defensive tackle TY McGill was elevated with Malik Jackson out for this game.
He was previously elevated in week one and managed to register a sack, but this will be his second elevation, so he joins Jason Croom, Deontay Burnett, Elijah Riley and Grayland Arnold as those who can no longer be elevated.
