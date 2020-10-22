Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Week 7 Preview: New York Giants (1-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1)
Thursday Night Lifeline: Eagles vs. Giants Preview

Matt Pryor and Zach Ertz Flip 53-Man Spots, Eagles Re-sign Jamon Brown To Practice Squad

10/22/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles made some last-minute moves ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Giants.

On the bright side, the Eagles returned Matt Pryor back from the COVID list, meaning he is likely to start at right guard.

With Lane Johnson scheduled to start alongside him, the Eagles line should play far better than they did last weak, particularly against a weaker pass rush.

The Eagles also made the expected move of placing Zach Ertz on IR to free up a roster spot for Pryor.

Ertz is expected to miss four to six weeks, but is eligible to return after just three.

The Eagle may face some roster decisions in the coming weeks if players like Jalen Reagor, Isaac Seumalo and Dallas Goedert are eligible to return and no easy method to create space.

The Eagles also made an unexpected move by re-signing Jamon Brown to their practice squad.

Brown was released yesterday after a truly terrible showing.

The Eagles having Matt Pryor back means that he will hopefully not see any snaps, but the Eagles added him to the practice squad and elevated Brown as an additional option.

Defensive tackle TY McGill was elevated with Malik Jackson out for this game.

He was previously elevated in week one and managed to register a sack, but this will be his second elevation, so he joins Jason Croom, Deontay Burnett, Elijah Riley and Grayland Arnold as those who can no longer be elevated.

Posted by on 10/22/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)