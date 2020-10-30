Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Phillies Claim Reliever, Cut Ties With Several
Doc Rivers Adds Two Coaches to His Staff

Phillies President MacPhail Will Be Lame Duck; No GM Imminent

10/30/2020

AndyMacPhailBy Keith Allison from Owings Mills, USA - Andy MacPhail, CC BY-SA 2.0

Phillies president Andy MacPhail held his annual year-end press conference on Friday afternoon.  On Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic, MacPhail offered some insight to the 2020 season, his future, and the future of the general manager position.  While much is still unclear, MacPhail notably stated his plans to exit his role as club president at the end of the 2021 season.

Here is a rundown of some of the key moments of the press conference as told by reporters.

MacPhail plans to step aside at the end of the 2021 season, or perhaps even sooner:

The Phillies do not appear eager to hire a general manager:

The Phillies financial picture is "not pretty":

MacPhail offers credit to the draft picks under Matt Klentak:

The Phillies aren't as good as Tampa Bay Rays organization in developing players:

John Middleton should be more engaged next time:


So what is there for people to make of this press conference? 

It sounds like 2021 will be a transitional year.  With MacPhail serving as a lame duck president, he probably will not make any long-term decisions.  That could mean that interim general manager Ned Rice sticks around for the year, too.  Expect a lot of one-year deals as the Phillies and the rest of the baseball world seek to navigate through this pandemic.

Posted by on 10/30/2020 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)