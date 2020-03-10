The Goal Line Stand: How Can Carson Win With No Weapons?!

On the #FootballFriday podcast, Mike & Brett discussed the Eagles upcoming match up against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday night in Santa Clara.

Eagles have ONE healthy WR on the 53-man roster

Is it fair to put this kind of pressure on Carson Wentz without giving him weapons

What are the Eagles keys to victory in Cali

Eagles-Niners memories

Plus

NFL COVID-19 outbreak: a competitive advantage or disadvantage

Debut of "Am I Nuts:" The NFC East will have 3 new QB's in 2021

Thrive Fantasy #PropUp plays of the weekend

What we're watching: One NFL & One NCAA game we're excited for & more

