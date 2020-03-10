The Goal Line Stand: How Can Carson Win With No Weapons?!
10/03/2020
On the #FootballFriday podcast, Mike & Brett discussed the Eagles upcoming match up against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday night in Santa Clara.
- Eagles have ONE healthy WR on the 53-man roster
- Is it fair to put this kind of pressure on Carson Wentz without giving him weapons
- What are the Eagles keys to victory in Cali
- Eagles-Niners memories
Plus
- NFL COVID-19 outbreak: a competitive advantage or disadvantage
- Debut of "Am I Nuts:" The NFC East will have 3 new QB's in 2021
- Thrive Fantasy #PropUp plays of the weekend
- What we're watching: One NFL & One NCAA game we're excited for & more
About The Goal Line Stand: All Football! All the Time!
Mike, a die-hard Eagles fan, & Brett, a die-hard Giants fan, are lifelong friends that have decided the world needs to hear their opinions about football!
Each week they'll discuss the biggest stories in the world of football! NFL, NCAA, CFL, XFL, draft previews, mock drafts, interviews, they do it all!
Nothing is off limits! You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll ask yourself what is wrong with these two!?
