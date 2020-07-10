The Goal Line Stand: NFL Week Four Review

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
10/07/2020

Mike & Brett review all of the NFL action from week four & it's a tale of two fandoms. Mike is "thrilled" about the Eagles victory over the Niners while Brett is still disgusted by the play of the New York Football Giants.

Why does Carson Wentz seem to play better with "no name" players and analyzing the play of Jordan Mailata.  

Also on the podcast: 

  • Bill O'Brien fired! Who's the next coach to get the boot in the NFL
  • NFL COVID policies are revised
  • Eagles/Niners recap
  • #UniWatching: 2 games they loved aesthetically & two they hated
  • Four Pretzels & a Lap Awards!
  • 5 Up/5 Down Power Rankings & more

 

Presented by Michael's Glass Co, serving the Philadelphia tri-state area since 1978! 

About The Goal Line Stand:  All Football! All the Time!

Mike, a die-hard Eagles fan, & Brett, a die-hard Giants fan, are lifelong friends that have decided the world needs to hear their opinions about football!

Each week they'll discuss the biggest stories in the world of football! NFL, NCAA, CFL, XFL, draft previews, mock drafts, interviews, they do it all!

Nothing is off limits! You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll ask yourself what is wrong with these two!?

Posted by on 10/07/2020 in Eagles, Podcast: Section 247 | | Comments (0)

