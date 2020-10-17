The Great Loss of Pennsylvania: Steelers Recap and Ravens Preview

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back to recap a tough Eagles loss to Chase Clay... We mean the Pittsburgh Steelers. LJ rants about Nate Gerry, we talk Chase Claypool's breakout game, Howie's unrelenting control of player personnel and more!

We also look ahead to another tough matchup this week against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. We talk key matchups, keys to victory and the impact of Fridays final injury report.

