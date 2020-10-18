Three Sleeper Draft Prospects for the Sixers

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

We are about a month away from the 2020 NBA draft. Whether the Sixers will make the 21st pick for themselves is still up in the air, but they still hold four picks in the second round. With multiple selections in round two, here are three sleeper prospects the Sixers should consider taking a flier on.

Malachi Flynn: G, San Diego State

Flynn is an upperclassman guard coming out of San Diego State. This past college season Flynn averaged 17.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.1 APG, and 1.8 SPG. At six foot one and 185 lbs size could be brought up as an issue, but there is a lot to like about Flynn's game.

Finding a solid backup point guard has been something the Sixers have struggled to do in the past, but drafting Flynn could potentially solve that problem. His ability to facilitate and create offense for himself would be a nice boost to the Sixers' second unit.

Along with what he could do for the second unit, Flynn could fit with the starters as well. He operates well in the pick-and-roll and is a solid shooter from deep. Flynn could be a primary ball-handler when Simmons is off the ball and could be a guy to come off screens or dribble handoffs and knock down threes.

As an upperclassman, Flynn has the potential to be a guy that could come in and produce for the Sixers on day one. If on the board when the Sixers pick at 34 or 36, Flynn could be a solid pick just outside of the first round.

Isaiah Joe: G, Arkansas

One key area the Sixers need to upgrade in this offseason is perimeter shooting. Lack of shooting on the outside greatly impacted the Sixers' spacing on offense. Isaiah Joe is a prospect that could greatly upgrade the Sixers' three-point shooting.

Joe is a sharpshooting two-year guard coming out of Arkansas. He is coming off a sophomore season where he averaged 16.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 1.7 APG. Although he is more of an off-ball guard, Joe could be a seamless fit on the Sixers if drafted.

Having a guard who can come in and consistently knock down threes is something the team has missed since the departure of JJ Redick. This is a role Joe could come in and fill for the Sixers. In his college career, he shot 37.8% from deep on just over nine attempts a game.

Joe has a lot of potential as a floor-spacing guard, and his shot is best off the catch making him a perfect fit on the floor with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Along with what he could bring to the offense, Joe could also hold his own on the defensive side of the ball.

At six foot five and 180 pounds Joe has a frame that could allow him to defend both guard position. He also has a 6'10 wingspan that helped him average close to two steals a game in college.

Between his shooting and potential on the defensive side of the ball, Isaiah Joe could be a solid pick up for the Sixers in the second round of the draft.

Josh Hall: F, Moravian Prep

The Sixers need to focus on drafting prospects that can come in and contribute on day one. That being said, Josh Hall is a prospect that is a project but could yield huge dividends down the line.

Hall's journey to the NBA draft is different from most prospects. He will be going right from prep school to the NBA after foregoing playing in college. Skipping college could hinder how ready he is on day one, but his game should transition to the NBA nicely.

At six foot nine with long arms Hall will be able to slide in at either forward position. He has a solid frame at 190 pounds but could afford to put on some muscle as he gears up to play at the NBA level.

Hall is a wing that can attack the rim at will with his height and long arms, and also has a smooth stroke from beyond the arc. His build and skillset draw a lot of comparison to New Orleans Pelican's All-Star Brandon Ingram.

With the G-League being so accessible to teams today taking a guy like Hall late in the second round is almost a no-brainer. His size and skills are tailor-made for today's game, and the G-League will help polish his skills for the next level.

At 20 years old, Hall isn't far off from being ready for the NBA. After seeing what the Blue Coats' staff has done for the development of players like Shake Milton and Marial Shayok, there's no doubt they could turn Hall into a serviceable player for the Sixers.

If the Sixers do intend to use any of their second-round picks this year, these three prospects are names the team needs to monitor.



